SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Down 42.6% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $177.78 million and $5.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,910,016 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

