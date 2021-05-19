Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 212.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Wedbush increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

