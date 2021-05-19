SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Down 32.4% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $352.37 million and $132.77 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.63 or 0.01205122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.31 or 0.09844508 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

