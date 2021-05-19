Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Slate Office REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

