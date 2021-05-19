SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. SLM reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SLM by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,395. SLM has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.