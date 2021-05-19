SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 7%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $17.22. 18,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,576,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

