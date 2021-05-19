SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$28.25 to C$33.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 2112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.