Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $862,979.80

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $862,979.80 and approximately $120,200.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

