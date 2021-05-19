SmileyCoin (SMLY) Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $152.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

