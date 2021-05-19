Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNMRF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.83 on Friday. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

