Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 2,091 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

