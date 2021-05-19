Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.73. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.