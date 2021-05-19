SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNCAF. Raymond James upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $27.18 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.