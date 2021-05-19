SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNCAF. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

SNCAF opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.55.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

