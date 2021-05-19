So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-$68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 14,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,184. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $936.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.50 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.