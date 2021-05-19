SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $11.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.49. 1,207,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.64.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 268.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

