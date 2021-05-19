Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

