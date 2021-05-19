Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SONO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,360 shares of company stock worth $5,380,494. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.