Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

NYSE LUV opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

