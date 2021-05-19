SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $57.31 million and $3.02 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,059,500,638 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

