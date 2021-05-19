SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,837,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,637,000.

SRLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

