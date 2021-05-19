SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.59. 321,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

