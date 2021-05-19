SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

