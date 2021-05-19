SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Reduced by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,182,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

