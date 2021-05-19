SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 873.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $201,853,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.53. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

