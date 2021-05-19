SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Purchased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 117.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 546,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 245.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,342,000.

Shares of ULST remained flat at $$40.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,232. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

