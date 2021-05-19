Spectrum Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.31. 12,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,202. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

