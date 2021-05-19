Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,019. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

