Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 6,601 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $96.63.

