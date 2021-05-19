SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,156,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $23,655,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

