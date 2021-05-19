Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

