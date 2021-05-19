Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Down 0.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

SQNXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32.

Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

