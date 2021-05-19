STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.86 and last traded at $113.39. 524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 723,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.27.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.66 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 705.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

