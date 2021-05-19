Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 38,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 495,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,422,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.