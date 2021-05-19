Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $50.08.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

