Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $100.24 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 756,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $100,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

