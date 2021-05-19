Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 60,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Liquidity Services makes up about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $42,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,956. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,668. The company has a market cap of $894.31 million, a PE ratio of -235.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

