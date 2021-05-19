Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Citigroup by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after buying an additional 368,415 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 729,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,268. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

