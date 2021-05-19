Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.02. 374,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The firm has a market cap of $333.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

