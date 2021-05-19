Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. 953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,486. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.