Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.30% of Atara Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

