Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $62.40 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 98.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $62,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Medpace by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Medpace by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

MEDP opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

