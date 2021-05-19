Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $85.11 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $85,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,154.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 252,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

