Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,683 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $117,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

