Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 35,956 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.89% of CyberArk Software worth $95,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

