Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,573 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Integer were worth $70,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $35,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth $20,463,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $16,969,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $13,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.