Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 740,414 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 65.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 740,414 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $86,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $158.75 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

