Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

NYSE SWK opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.