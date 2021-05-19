Star Developments Ltd Silver Sells 359,754 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $163.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

