State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.